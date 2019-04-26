Families of Northants deaf children invited to fun charity event tomorrow

A group set up to help deaf and hearing impaired children in Northamptonshire and their families is holding a fundraising event at its gathering tomorrow.

The Northamptonshire Deaf Children’s Society is hoping that new families will come along to the charity signing cafe being run by the brother of a group member.

One of the group organisers Nicola Corazzo, who herself has a deaf teenager, said: “We are such a friendly group and we know there are lots of families out there who could do with some extra support.

“We’re happy to help and would love some new faces to come along to the signing cafe tomorrow.”

There will be lots of fun activities for deaf children and their families at the group which takes place tomorrow (Saturday, April 27) from 12.30pm to 3pm at Pastures Community Centre, Welford Road, Northampton.

The group was set up for hearing impaired children and their families based in Northamptonshire and holds monthly meetings.

Members aim to provide help for parents seeking peer support and information on all aspects of childhood deafness as well as providing a fun and relaxed environment for everyone where all forms of communication are encouraged.

The group also hosts speakers and social events including fun days out and visiting signed performances of pantomimes and shows.