'Eyesore' Kettering apartment block plans withdrawn

Plans to build a six-storey apartment block just 100 yards from Kettering's train station have been pulled.

Developer Bhupinder Takhar wanted to build 28 flats at The Yard in Northfield Avenue, between the double roundabout and Station Road.

The yellow and grey building was branded an eyesore by several Northants Telegraph readers, with one even comparing it to a ship.

Reader John Holloway said: "What an eyesore."

Alona Lilyli said: "Blooming 'orrible!"

Judith Jones said: "Imagine the disruption on Station Road. Seems like a no go to me."

Mr Takhar wanted to build the apartment block, complete with a fifth-floor penthouse, on a former car park with the site 1,300 sq m in size.

But on Wednesday (August 7) he withdrew the plans. No reason for the withdrawal was provided in documents given to Kettering Council.

If approved the residential development would have had 14 one-bed flats and 14 two-bed flats.

Plans also said there would have been 21 car parking spaces, which was criticised as being not enough.