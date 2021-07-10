Eyes to the skies as Red Arrows fly over Northampton on Sunday
RAF acrobats will be zooming above the A508 at around 600mph on their way home
Northampton will get a grandstand view of the Red Arrows flying over the town today (Sunday).
The world-famous squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are heading home to Lincolnshire following an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.
Flight plans show the ten BAE Hawk aircraft will take less than FIVE MINUTES to zoom along a route above the A508 at around 600mph, going directly over Roade and Northampton between 3.11pm and 3.16pm before heading north towards Harborough.
The route may change due to weather or other requirements — and there is a bit of cloud forecast which could spoil the view.
The planes are powered by a single Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Adour Mk 861 turbofan engine producing 5,700lb of thrust and giving them a top speed of 645mph.
But don't fret if you miss this weekend's fly-pasts. The Red Arrows are booked in to appear before the start of Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.