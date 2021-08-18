Extra-long Hummer gives traffic police a chance to stretch their legs on A14 near Kettering

Grateful police officers called off their search for an extra-long tow truck after stopping this stretch Hummer on the A14.

The iconic party bus was pulled over near Kettering in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 18) but allowed to continue its journey once officers from the Northamptonshire Police Interceptor squad had made a very long walk to issue the driver with a friendly warning.

A spokesman said: "The vehicle was stopped due to the standard of driving but thankfully no criminal offences had been committed.

Police pulled over a stretch Hummer in the early hours of Wednesday — although no offences were committed