Ex-Army Wellingborough foster parent who once guarded Hitler's deputy's jail cell in Berlin to ride 1,000 miles in 24 hours for Royal British Legion

A Wellingborough foster parent who once guarded Adolf Hitler's deputy's prison cell while in the Army is taking part in a motorcycle endurance challenge to raise money for the Royal British Legion

Vince Whitrow, 52, was stationed in Berlin in the 1980s where he policed the jail cell of Rudolf Hess - the deputy führer of the Nazi Party until 1941 - in the German capital's Spandau Prison.

The 1,000-mile route Mr Whitrow has chosen

Now a member of the Royal British Legion's Riders branch, Mr Whitrow will drive 1,000 miles in a day to raise money for the armed forces charity.

"I'm doing it to give some support to the troops," said Mr Whitrow, who moved to Wellingborough nine months ago with his wife, who is also a foster parent.

"Most people only hear about the legion for two weeks a year but we raise money all year round."

"It's 1,000 miles in 24 hours; to put that into context Land's End to John O'Groats is 900 miles," he added.

"I'll be starting in Leeds and going anti-clockwise around the country via Bangor, Haverfordwest, Exeter, Brighton, Lowestoft, Ipswich, Norwich and back to Leeds.

Throughout the ride, Mr Whitrow - who has only been driving a motorcycle for two years - will need to check in at certain checkpoints along the way so his progress is tracked.

Should he complete the challenge, he'll automatically become a member of the 'Iron Butt Association'.

The foster father will set off at 3am from Squires Cafe in Leeds on June 15.

"When I joined the Army I was in the Devon and Dorset unit, then I was transferred to Wales," said Mr Whitrow.

"This route goes through both the areas."

"It's not a race. The route should take me 20.5 hours so that leaves me 3.5 hours to have a nap and have a couple cups of tea."

To donate, visit Mr Whitrow's fundraising page.