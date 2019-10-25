Everything you need to know about Corby's festive ice skating rink

Set to provide a festive treat for thousands of people in Corby this Christmas, the town's first large-scale ice rink is due to open tomorrow.

WHAT? The ice rink has been organised by Willow Place owners Sovereign Centros and will be in a fully-enclosed, window-sided marquee. The ice will be real, so bring your mitts, and will span 25m x 12m - slightly larger than the size of the training pool at Corby Swimming Pool. There are regular disco evening sessions.

WHERE? The rink is at the Elizabeth Street side of the Willow Place surface car park.

WHEN? It will open at 10am tomorrow (October 26) and the last session will be at 9pm. It is then open every day from 10am to 10pm during the school holidays. It's then open every Saturday from 10am to 10pm, from 10am to 8pm on Sundays and from 4pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays in November). It closes on January 5. Sessions are 45 minutes long and 100 people can skate at once.

HOW? You can book online here or just turn up and pay on the day. A range of ice-skates, illuminated polar bear skating-aids and double-bladed trainer skates will be available for hire. Adult tickets will cost £9.50 per session including skate hire and £7.50 for children.

From November 29 until December 1 there will be a Victorian-themed travelling market alongside the skating rink. On sale will be a selection of handcrafted and unique Christmas gifts as well as festive food and drink, including spiced wine, a hog roast and roasted chestnuts. To add to the festive spirit, there will be juggling, stilt-walking, circus skills workshops, balloon modelling, magics shows and more. Entrance to the market is free.