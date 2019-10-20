Are you planning your big day? Here's 15 venues in Corby and Kettering to choose from.

Every approved wedding venue in Corby and Kettering

Wedding season may almost be over but thousands of grooms and brides-to-be will be planning their big day.

Receptions can be held anywhere but the legal bit must be held in a licensed premises. Here's every wedding venue - besides churches - in the Corby and Kettering area that is currently approved by Northamptonshire County Council.

The Grade II listed hotel has won wedding awards with an orangery and stunning grounds.

1. Barton Hall Hotel

The idea of getting married at a crematorium split opinions, but this is Kettering's newest wedding venue. The first big day was held in June this year.

2. Warren Hill, Kettering

For those with an unlimited budget, it doesn't get much more grand than Boughton House. A weekend ceremony in the Great Hall will set you back 7,000.

3. Boughton House

Everyone's favourite local park has three self-contained wedding venues, and you can even enjoy reception drinks on their steam train.

4. Wicksteed Park

