EuroMillions winning ticket was bought in Northampton but no one has claimed it

Players in Northampton are being urged to double-check their EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw but in the special EuroMillions Event draw on July 19, a total of 20 lucky millionaires were made.

The search is now on to find the owner of a winning ticket, which was bought in Northampton.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on July 19, for this prize, was TQQN 21656 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 15 January 2020 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We already have 16 lucky winners who are new millionaires and we’re now desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.