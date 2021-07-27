Estate agents raise nearly £8,000 for Northamptonshire Mind in first half of 2021

An estate agent business has raised nearly £8,000 in the first of 2021 for a Northamptonshire mental health charity.

O’Riordan Bond – an eight office independent sales and lettings agent in the county, selected Northamptonshire Mind as its charity of the year.

Every three months a decision is made on how best to raise funds and for the April to June quarter the company donated cash for each property they were instructed to sell adding a further £4,825 to the pot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Bird handing over the cheque to the charity.

By June, the team had raised £7,800 in total, which will help Mind to continue delivering vital mental health services.

Gemma Finch, from the estate agents, said: “The O’Riordan Bond team has been working hard throughout 2021 with the added incentive of raising money for what is such an important charity – especially after the last eighteen months of the pandemic.

“As we enter the July – September quarter we are delighted to have handed over almost £8,000 to Northamptonshire Mind so far this year and all sixty of our staff are focused on trying to match this amount over the remaining six months so we hit £15,000 for the year.”

Sarah Hillier, CEO of Northamptonshire Mind, added: “Thank you so much to all at O’Riordan Bond.

“The team has made an absolutely amazing effort to support our charity throughout 2021 and I look forward to meeting up with the team again in October to see how the next three months go.

“This donation will be crucial in enabling us to continue to support our communities.”

For July, August and September a donation is now being made for each valuation that is carried out by O’Riordan Bond.