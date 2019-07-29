Entrepreneurial pupils praised after raising almost £5,000 for Lakelands Hospice

Four schools raised almost £5,000 for Lakelands Hospice after using just £25 to kickstart their fundraising efforts.

The hospice launched its Bright Sparks Challenge earlier this year, encouraging schools to take part in a three-month enterprise challenge to see who could raise the most money for the charity.

Beanfield Primary School raised 1,468.

A league table was set up and the school councils at Beanfield Primary School, Oakley Vale Primary School, Stanion Primary School and St Patrick's Primary School got busy organising a number of creative events and initiatives.

They included a Happy Cupcake Day, Easter Eggstravaganza, a school picnic and a healthy snack bar. One of the bigger events was a sponsored walk organised by St Patrick's which saw 150 pupils all dressed in green walking to the hospice. This event along raised £2,000.

The competition also encouraged pupils to draw on skills such as maths to calculate income, expenditure and net profit for each of their projects, while learning how to work as a team to organise events.

The final amounts raised by each school were revealed at an awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn after the competition ended on June 30.

Stanion Primary School raised 353.

The awards were split into two parts, with the first being how much each school raised.

St Patrick's raised an impressive £2,971 and were awarded a gold certificate.

Beanfield Primary School was the first school to exceed £1,000, raising £1,468 in total to receive a gold certificate.

Stanion Primary School raised £353 and Oakley Vale Primary School raised £128 to receive bronze certificates.

Oakley Vale Primary School raised 128.

The second element of the awards was based on how much each school raised per pupil and was dedicated to the memory of one of the hospice's founders, Vic Hardy, who died earlier this year.

The Vic Hardy Brightest Sparks Award was won by St Patrick's as their final total equated to £12.38 per pupil.

Before announcing the winner of this special award, Lakelands' community fundraiser Marina Rae shared a memory of Vic. She said: "I was able to share with Vic the Brightest Sparks competition before he sadly passed away. Vic would have been immensely proud of the achievements of the pupils who participated this year. The Bright Sparks competition will now be a legacy to Vic - he would have been thrilled to know that local children are and will continue to fundraise and support Lakelands Hospice."

St Patrick's headteacher Louise Blair said: "As a school we have thoroughly enjoyed this whole experience and the opportunities it has given our school council members. I think we have created future contestants for The Apprentice!

"It was about highlighting to the children the hospice that is on their doorstep and the importance of raising money for this local worthwhile cause."

Marina added: "I am completely overwhelmed by the total raised by these four fantastic local schools. St Patrick’s Primary School were the deserved winners - their sponsored walk clinched the prize.

"I am extremely proud of all the pupils who took part and they are all fantastic ambassadors for their schools. Each pupil demonstrated fantastic teamwork, enthusiasm and commitment towards the challenge and they should all be extremely proud of what they have achieved."

The amount raised - £4921 - will be added to the hospice's #Challenge581 total, a fundraising campaign in memory of the 581 patients Lakelands has helped through its Hospice at Home service. The aim is to raise £17,500.