Emergency service workers in Wellingborough thanked for their dedication with surprise free breakfasts

Nurses, ambulance staff, firefighters and police officers have been all been treated to a free breakfast thanks to the kind actions of a Wellingborough care home.

Bilton Court care home in Queensway, Wellingborough, has been running a ‘blue-light breakfasts’ initiative between 8am and 10am on the last Thursday of every month where all emergency services personnel and healthcare professionals can enjoy a free breakfast and a cuppa to say a big thank you for all the hard work they do in the community.

Emergency services staff with their free breakfasts.

Bilton Court is owned by Anchor Hanover, a charitable housing association, which encourages all of its UK care homes to support the emergency services and health workers.

However, the Wellingborough care home recently went the extra mile to ensure the town’s fire crews and ambulance staff did not miss out.

Carley Young, Bilton Court’s deputy manager, explained: “We have had great success with the blue-light breakfasts and last week we had three local police officers, four Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and two district nurses attend.

“We have found it more difficult for the fire brigade and ambulance service to attend our breakfasts, so I decided to go the extra mile with my district manager Nikki Ayliff and deliver bacon and sausage rolls to the Wellingborough fire station and ambulance station.

“This came as such a shock to our local emergency services and was greatly received by all.

“We sat in the fire station having a cup of coffee and we were asked why we do this? The answer is simple. Our emergency services do a fantastic job and we cannot give them enough recognition. We want to say thank you.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for myself and my district manager to engage with our local emergency services and let them know that the door is always open for them to pop-in to their local care home.

“The police and PCSOs have been fantastic and regularly pop-in to say hello and have a cup of tea with our residents and they have got to know all the fantastic residents that live at Bilton Court.

“We would love for this to be a great success each month and we hope that the numbers will grow.”