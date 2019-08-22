Eight novice dancers sign-up for for Rushden charity’s dance contest

Strictly Come Dancing eat your heart out, meet the line-up for this year's Serve Goes Dancing contest!

Eight plucky volunteers have signed up for the second annual fundraiser -- two more than last year's inaugural event.

It is all in support of Rushden-based charity Serve, which has been helping vulnerable people be independent in their own homes across East Northamptonshire since the 1980s.

Each dancer is hoping to raise £500 each for an overall target of £4,000 for the event, which will go towards Serve's activities for older people.

A launch night for the event took place on August 8 and rehearsals got under way in earnest last Monday, August 12, with the contestants taking their first tentative steps on the boards to learn the quickstep, Argentine tango and a unique show dance with the help of the Higham Ferrers-based Footloose Dance School.

Those taking to the dance floor this year are Emma Brooks, Julie Unwin, Libby David, Kathryn Ross, Chris Reading, Carl Tate, Dave Hawkins and Jake Baker.

They now have just over nine weeks until the main event on Friday, October 25.

The novice dancers are raising money to support Serve's wellbeing classes for older people, including its Stronger Seniors Exercise classes, craft groups and Musical Moments dementia support group, among others.

Liz Rogers, from the Footloose Dance School, is helping to lead the rehearsals and the school is kindly providing the experienced dancers who will partner the contestants.

Jenny Standen, from Serve, said: "We hope to have a bigger, better dance competition this year, where local celebrities battle it out to be crowned champion.

"They are raising money for Serve's activities for older people.

"The very first rehearsal happened on Monday, August 12. They took their first tentative steps to learning the quickstep. I am told by Liz that all eight did very well for their first try and they picked things up well.

"They are all beginning to think-up exciting and inventive ideas for their show dances, which will be individual to each couple and can include props and accessories."

A fundraising fashion show to raise further funds is taking place on Wednesday, September 11, at Morrison’s Produce, in Crown Way, Rushden, while all eight contestants will be working on individual appeals to raise money.

Tickets for the fashion show cost £5 and are available from the Serve office by phoning 01933 315 555.

To donate to the cause, visit the website www.justgiving.com/campaign/servegoesdancing2019