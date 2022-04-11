Police have named more victims who were among EIGHT killed in just 40 DAYS in fatal crashes on Northamptonshire roads.

Steven Coulson, aged 40, and 24-year-old Karen Coke both died following a three-vehicle collision on the A6003 last month.

Mr Coulson, from Raunds, was seriously injured when the Vauxhall VIvaro he was driving was in collision with a Vaxuhall Adam and Mitsubishi Shogun on March 19.

Daisy Jean Huddle, Karen Coke and Steven Coulson were among eight victims of fatal road crashes in Northamptonshire. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

The Adam driver, Ms Coke, from Corby, was pronounced dead at the scene while Mr Coulson died the following day in University Hospital Coventry.

Mr Coulson’s sister Samantha said: “Steven was a beloved son, daddy, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and best friend to many. He lit up any room he was in and could make you smile just by looking at him.

“The void he has left on all our lives and everyone who knew him will never be filled and the world seems a much quieter and duller place without him.”

Investigations continue into the crash, which happened at about 2.10pm, and detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who has yet to get in touch.

That came just over 24 hours before another fatal collision on the A5 Watling Street in Weedon on March 25, when a white Mercedes van was in collision with a red Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An 87-year-old man also sadly died at the scene on Saturday (April 2) when his Mercedes C180 crashed off a slip road near Northampton’s Riverside Retail Park on the A45 while a young woman was the victim of a crash on the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds, in the early hours of March 18.

Daisy Jean Huddle, aged 20, sadly died at the scene of a collision after her black BMW 1 Series was involved in a collision with a white truck.

Her devastated family, who live in Huntingdon, released a following tribute saying: “Daisy was a beloved daughter, big sister, granddaughter, niece and friend to many. In her short life she left a remarkable stamp on this world.

“Having graduated from the Fashion Retail Academy in London with a BA (Honours) Marketing & Communications for Fashion, she spent the last year setting up her own graphic design and print business specialising in designs for people in the beauty industry. With clients all over the world.

“Daisy was happiest when she was home with her family or out with her friends, making memories and lasting impressions everywhere she went and on everyone she met.

“She lived her short life to the fullest and will be missed by many people near and far but a star that will never be forgotten.”

One of two occupants of a Range Rover died in a three-vehicle pile-up on the A422 Stratford Road, near Deanshanger, on February 28 — less than 24 hours after a 26-year-old man had also died after being hit while trying to change a wheel on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton.