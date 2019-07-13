East Northamptonshire school celebrates Ofsted rating

Pupils and staff at Stanwick Primary Academy are celebrating after being graded as 'good' by Ofsted.

The education watchdog judged the Church Street school to be good in all areas in its first inspection since it became an academy in 2016.

It's a step up from the last grade the school received as Stanwick Primary School when it was judged to require improvement in 2014.

Executive principal Matt Coleman said: “There is a lot for Stanwick Primary to be proud of from this report.

"It is a reflection of the hard work and dedication that they have shown towards improving the learning that is offered to the children."

The school, part of the Nene Education Trust, was praised for its calm and friendly atmosphere and quality of teaching.

Leaders were also praised for wasting no time in bringing about improvements.

Associate principal Chloe Neild said: “Pupils were recognised for their fantastic behaviour and the calm and friendly atmosphere of the school they contribute to. I am delighted that they have been recognised for their efforts and hard work that they put in to their learning each day.”

“The Nene Education Trust, that we are a part of, were praised for the support they provide and the high ambition that they and the governors have for the school.”

“We are happy with the outcome and look forward to continuing to show what a fantastic school Stanwick Primary is.”

Chris Hill, chief executive of the Nene Education Trust, said: “At the Nene Education Trust we take great pride in our role of raising aspirations for pupils and their families in the communities we serve and this feedback from Ofsted is a fantastic testament to that.”

To read the full report click here.