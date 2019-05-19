Dream houses: What you can buy in North Northants for over a milllion quid Won the lottery? Got a spare million sitting around? No, us neither. But a girl can dream... 1. 1,000,000 This gorgeous pile in Little Oakley has its own stream in the garden. It's set in more than an acre of grounds and has six bedrooms. other Buy a Photo 2. 1,000,000 You don't get the whole of Glendon Hall near Kettering for 1m, but you do get the best bit. The grade II listed hall was split into four separate homes in the 70s and the South Wing, with five bedrooms is on the market with Strutt & Parker. other Buy a Photo 3. 1,000,000 The best thing about this tranquil farmhouse in Main Street, Laxton, is the amazing countryside surrounding it. It's on the edge of Rockingham Forest and has five bedrooms and five en-suite bathrooms. other Buy a Photo 4. 1,950,000 The Dower House at Rushton is currently owned by the founder of a high street clothing brand - but that could be about to change! It has eight bedrooms, a media room and a swanky converted basement. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3