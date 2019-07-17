Draw Kettering's town centre in new competition

Youngsters from Kettering and the surrounding area can enter a new competition to draw the town centre.

The Kettering Town Centre Partnership, formed earlier this year to focus on the town centre, are inviting young people to get creative and to produce an illustration of Market Place which includes new businesses Billionaires, Jurassic Grill and the refurbished Old Market Inn together with the Kino Lounge and Royal Hotel.

It will form the beginning of a new town centre illustrated map.

Artists and illustrators are invited to submit entries by Friday, August 30.

Entries should be hand-delivered to The Bean Hive in High Street or Sarah Franklin Solicitors in Market Street.

They will be judged by members of the Kettering Town Centre Partnership and there will be a prize for the winning entry.

All entries will require a name, address and contact information.