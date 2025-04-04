Dramatic pictures of A14 lorry fire that led to closure of major eastbound route between Kettering and Thrapston
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters were called to the incident on the eastbound carriageway between J11 and J12, just before 8am today (Friday, April 4).
One lane of the carriageway is currently closed – with normal traffic conditions expected between 1.45pm and 2pm.
A travel alert for a vehicle fire from Logistics UK said: “The A14 eastbound between junctions J11 Cranford and J12 Islip, lane one is closed. “The event is expected to clear between 1pm and 1.15pm on April 4.”
George Reynolds was travelling in a car from Thrapston he said: “The fire was intense with thick black smoke. You could feel the heat inside your car even on the opposite carriageway. There was one fire engine on site with at least one more en route from Thrapston.”
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A14, eastbound between junction 11 to 12, just before 8am today (April 4).
“Two pumps attended the scene and found a lorry, that was carrying windows and doors, had caught fire on the slip-road.
“Crews dampened down the fire before leaving the scene shortly after 9.30am.
“The fire is believed to have started accidentally.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.