Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A blaze in a lorry parked in an A14 lay-by led to the closure of the road between Kettering and Thrapston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the incident on the eastbound carriageway between J11 and J12, just before 8am today (Friday, April 4).

One lane of the carriageway is currently closed – with normal traffic conditions expected between 1.45pm and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A travel alert for a vehicle fire from Logistics UK said: “The A14 eastbound between junctions J11 Cranford and J12 Islip, lane one is closed. “The event is expected to clear between 1pm and 1.15pm on April 4.”

Lorry on fire A14 junction12 eastbound /Keith Reynolds

George Reynolds was travelling in a car from Thrapston he said: “The fire was intense with thick black smoke. You could feel the heat inside your car even on the opposite carriageway. There was one fire engine on site with at least one more en route from Thrapston.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A14, eastbound between junction 11 to 12, just before 8am today (April 4).

“Two pumps attended the scene and found a lorry, that was carrying windows and doors, had caught fire on the slip-road.

“Crews dampened down the fire before leaving the scene shortly after 9.30am.

“The fire is believed to have started accidentally.”