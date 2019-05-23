Donate your homegrown food for huge feast in Corby

A Corby festival wants anyone from newbie gardeners to experienced veg growers to donate homegrown produce for a community feast which will feed hundreds of people, including those living in food poverty.

Commissioned by Made in Corby and co-produced by The Core at Corby Cube, Grow Festival 2019 takes place on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

Continuing to look at the essential ingredients for growth, Grow 2019 is inspired by the theme of food, celebrating all things culinary.

Corby’s town centre will be animated with street performers, magical family pop-up shows and art throughout the weekend culminating in an enormous community feast on the Sunday at Coronation Park.

After months of community growing projects, the feast will be a celebratory meal made by three local chefs, feeding diners while they are entertained by music, dance and theatre from street artists and a showcase of local talent on the People’s Stage.

To get involved, you can start growing in your garden at home, school, work or at your allotment.

If you have a surplus of produce that you are already growing, rather than let it go to waste, contact Grow Festival to donate it to The Big Harvest, which will take place on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, ready to be prepared for the community feast on Sunday, July 28.

Tickets for the community feast will go on sale in June.

Free tickets for the community feast will also be offered through various organisations who are working with families living in food poverty as well as a limited number being available for community garden volunteers and community growers.

If you would like to help grow food for the community feast or would like some suggestions about what to grow, contact Tom Briggs, either on tom@madeincorby.co.uk or 01536 267895.