Dog show to raise money for Corby hospice

A popular park near Corby will host a dog show to raise money for Lakelands Hospice.

East Carlton Park will hold the event on Monday, May 27, from noon until 4pm.

The fun day poster.

Three prizes will be on offer for each of the 10 categories which include: cutest puppy, waggiest tail, most adorable eyes, best rescue dog, junior handler and more.

Each category is £3 per dog to enter, with no limit on the number of categories dogs can be entered into. Registration for pets is from 11.30am onwards.

There will be lots on offer on the day with Alan J Kane set up and ready to do professional photoshoots and main sponsor Myanimal holding their ultimate pet food stall alongside other pet-themed attractions.

Lesley’s School of Highland Dancing and Costello Irish Dance will put on performances with Corby Radio and their community bus, and Bouncetime, with their bouncy castle with slide and crazy golf, also in attendance.

There will also be face-painting, circus skills and other attractions for children, as well as stalls selling plants, bird tables, glass blocks, books, CDs and DVDs and quality crafts.

Lakelands Hospice said it will be the perfect day to pack a picnic for the family and dogs.

The hospice thanked their category sponsors: The Range, Pets at Home, House Pets Spa, Northlands Veterinary Surgery, Harleys Furrytail Beautique, Barking Mad and Corby Veterinary Surgery.

A hospice spokesman said: “Their generosity towards this much-loved and eagerly anticipated event in the community calendar enables local people the chance for their beloved pooches to shine and win fabulous prizes, whilst

raising much-needed funds for Lakelands too.”