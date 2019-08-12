Dog fun run at Wicksteed Park

Dog owners will don fancy dress for a special fun run to raise money for an animal charity.

Tomorrow's event (August 13) at Wicksteed Park has been organised by a group of young people who have been taking part in the National Citizen Service award.

They are raising money for the Nanna animal rescue centre in Irthlingborough so thought it would be appropriate to get dog owners involved. Runners have been invited to wear fancy dress, along with their pets, to be in with a chance of winning the fancy dress competition.

To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/dog-fun-run-4-nannas.