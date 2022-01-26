Northampton detectives hunting a fuel thief have identified a man they want to question.

Officers say the man, who was caught on camera wearing a distinctive black Nike shirt, may be able to help with their investigation into the theft of a fuel card in Grange Park last year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 26): "The card was stolen from a local company and then used to fill up several vehicles on multiple dates.

Detectives investigating theft of a fuel card want to identify this man