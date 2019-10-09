Do you have the brass to join Corby’s award-winning Silver Band?

An award-winning Corby band is on the lookout for new players to swell their ranks.

Corby Silver Band was formed in 1902 for the town’s Corby Pole Fair making it one of the oldest bands in the county.

Musical Extravaganza

Now flourishing under the musical direction of Cathy Fountain, the band has space for all players but especially those of a Bb cornet and first horn.

Cathy said: “We’re always happy to welcome new players whatever instrument they play, regardless of whether we have a vacancy in the section or not.

“We don’t restrict ourselves to a specific number of brass players except for some contests when we perform with the maximum number of players permitted by the rules.”

The band, which has their headquarters at the Corby Silver Band Club in Denford Road, can lend instruments to players.

Brass players required

Cathy, who was born and bred in Corby, first learnt to play at Beanfield Secondary School with music teacher Don Manning.

She said: “He influenced many players in his day and there’s former Beanfield players all over Corby.

“It’s never too late to rekindle your love of music.

“We are willing to work with older children, beginners and people who are coming back to playing.

“Ideally, it would be good if people could read music.

The band meet twice a week practising on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8pm to 10pm, working towards competitions.

Cathy added: “We’re a very friendly band and enjoy music making at all levels.

“We don’t charge membership fees to be part of the band and if you don’t have an instrument we have a wide selection of that are available for loan.

“Our players are hard-working and committed which shows in the many indoor and outdoor concerts we perform each year.”

The band’s next concert is a Musical Extravaganza at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell with special guests Arts Barn Gilbert & Sullivan Society.

Starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 23, tickets can be purchased on the door priced at £7 or £5 for concessions.

A retiring collection will be made to support Lakelands Hospice, Corby.

For further information on how to join the band go to www.corbysilverband.com.