Do something kind in memory of Kettering girl Miriam

The mum of a Kettering girl who died after an unexplained cardiac arrest has urged people to mark what would have been her 21st birthday with an act of kindness.

Miriam Lee died aged just 17 in August 2016, the day after she received her AS-Level results. Her organs were donated after her death, helping four people in desperate need.

Friday (November 1) would have been her 21st birthday and her mum Nicola wants others to be kind as part of "Miriam's act of kindness day" after her daughter's donation.

She said: "It was the ultimate act of kindness that just sums up Miriam and what she was like.

"We just want people to do something positive, no matter how small it is."

People have contacted her to share their acts of kindness including paying for the person behind them in the coffee queue and leaving some money for the parking meter.

Other suggestions include making someone a cake, giving someone a compliment and leaving them flowers. People are asked to share their acts of kindness on the Test hearts for Miriam Facebook page.

Nicola, 55, will be taking cake and chocolate up to the intensive care unit at KGH to give to staff who looked after her daughter.

She said: "I am sure the nurses and doctors could do with a little boost."

Nicola is now in contact with three recipients of her daughter's organs, including a woman who benefited from a kidney and another who received a kidney and pancreas.

She is also hoping to meet a four-year-old boy who was aged just 11 months when he received part of Miriam's liver.

Nicola, who has been promoting organ donation, said it was very emotional to hear from them.

She said: "It's amazing to know that Miriam's donation has helped people so much.

"In a way it keeps her memory alive."

Nicola is halfway to a fundraising target of £5,000 to provide a day of heart screening for local schoolchildren.

After leaving Bishop Stopford Miriam moved to Brooke Weston Academy in Corby to study her A-Levels.

She had hoped to go on to study French and linguistics at the University of Kent.

She was a member of the Air Cadets and enjoyed a trip to Gibraltar and more than 300 people attended her funeral.

The family will be celebrating what would have been Miriam's birthday with friends and a cake.

Nicola said: "We never got to celebrate her 18th birthday so we thought now was the time to make something positive of it and celebrate her life, get together and share memories."

To donate to Miriam's memorial fund, click here.