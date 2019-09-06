DIY SOS team is coming to Corby - and your help is needed

The production team behind the BBC TV tear-jerking renovation show DIY SOS are appealing for help from Corby and Northamptonshire’s skilled builders.

A local family home is set to benefit from the programme’s life-changing house makeover - rebuilding their lives in the process.

On hand to transform the home will be presenter Nick Knowles and his team of professionals Billy the Spark, Chris, Jules and Mark.

To help the family, the team will be recruiting tradespeople and suppliers.

In previous episodes volunteers built single and even double-storey extensions, installed wet rooms, stair lifts and completely renovated and redesigned homes from the garden to the loft.

A spokesman said: “We are looking for tradespeople and suppliers who are willing to be part of the show by donating time and skills, supplies and materials.

“We offer lots of fun on site, lovely hot meals, the experience of a lifetime and the chance to turn a family’s life around.”

Anyone wishing to help the team need to attend the trades day on Friday, September 20.

Contact the team diysosCorby@bbc.co.uk letting them know availability, trade and contact details.

The build itself will take place from Tuesday, October 8, to Thursday, October 17.