Ditchford bridge closure delayed

A key bridge closure has been delayed despite signs saying it will shut on Monday (October 28).

The Ditchford Lane bridge over the River Nene, which connects the west of Rushden with Wellingborough and Irthlingborough, needs to close for up to nine weeks so it can be strengthened.

It was originally due to close on October 21 but after the full re-opening of the A45 was delayed - with the nearby slip road closed - until November the county council re-assured motorists Ditchford Lane would not close until the A45 contraflow was removed.

In recent weeks signs have been put up saying the road would close on October 28, leading to fears the closures would overlap and cause traffic chaos. The signs remain there today (Thursday).

But a Northamptonshire County Council spokesman has since said the closure has been moved to November 4.

No further details were available at this time. Network Rail has been contacted for an exact date for the full re-opening of the A45.