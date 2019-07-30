Distribution company hopes to create 130 jobs at Kettering Gateway

A distribution company which is in talks with Kettering Gateway developers said it hopes to create 130 jobs if it moves on to the huge warehouse site.

Work is well under way at the Segro Park development, just off Junction 10 of the A14 near Burton Latimer, to create a warehouse site which will be equivalent to about 15 full-size football pitches.

Segro is in final discussions with Bunzl Retail and Healthcare Supplies Ltd, which manages supply and distribution services for healthcare organisation and retailers.

The company requires a new purpose-build facility to bring its operations together in one location.

There are hopes that if Bunzl signs up to a unit on the site, it could create more than 100 jobs in its warehouse, transport, finance, procurement, sales and supporting services.

The site's developers have estimated that around 1,500 jobs could be created once the site is fully occupied and operational.