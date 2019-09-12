Desborough set for 1940s day

Desborough will go back in time on Saturday (September 14) for a 1940s day.

Events are taking place in the town centre from noon to 5pm including a vintage vehicle cavalcade and a vintage barrel organ.

There will be music on the square with street stalls and 1940s food.

The Ritz will host a vintage and craft fayre with public information films on display in the heritage centre.

The Shed will also host various 1940s themed events.

It's also been confirmed that there will be a flyover by the Dakota DC3 ZA947 from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.