Desborough paedophile jailed for historic sex abuse

A Desborough man has been put behind bars today (June 10) after being found guilty of four counts of historic child sex offences.

Anthony Gerald Foster, of Foxlands, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Northampton Crown Court by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane.

Sitting in the dock wearing a grey short-sleeved button-up shirt and dark trousers, the 74-year-old listened through headphones, grim faced, to the impact statement read out on behalf of his victim by prosecution barrister John Farmer QC.

The victim said that although she was young at the time of the offences, which took place more than 30 years ago, she knew what Foster was doing ‘was wrong’.

She said: “I didn’t think that anyone would believe me. I struggled mentally and I thought that feeling sad was how I was supposed to feel.”

It was only when she met her partner that she revealed what had happened to her.

She said: “I couldn't cope. I felt that if this abuse hadn’t happened I wouldn’t feel dirty or guilty. He took my innocence. This man has ruined me. He prevented me from reaching my full potential.

”All I want to do is to tell him that what he did was outrageously wrong.

"As a result of this case I know I have done nothing wrong. I couldn’t believe that he was taking me to trial for what he had done. I thought I was having a mental breakdown.”

The victim was prescribed diazepam and sleeping tablets to help her cope. She described the trial as ‘very stressful’.

She said: “I know I was telling the truth. I felt enormous relief when he was found guilty. I’m glad that he can’t do what he did to anyone else.”

In mitigation, Foster’s legal representative Dan Green pointed out the age of the defendant and the time that had elapsed between the offences and the trial.

Sentencing, Judge Crane told Foster: “This is a serious case...I find you are not dangerous and any risk you pose is not imminent.”

Foster will serve half of his prison sentence in custody before being released on licence. He will remain on the register for sex offenders and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order until further orders are given.

He was barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

If you are a victim of child abuse, or worried for the safety or wellbeing of a child, there are many different ways to report concerns.