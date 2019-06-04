Desborough neighbours scoop postcode lottery prize

It was anything but the Monday blues yesterday for two Desborough neighbours who scooped a postcode lottery prize.

The unnamed winners, who live in Edale Green, each won £1,000 after NN14 2UZ was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the lucky players.

He said: “What a grand start to the week for all the winners in Desborough!

“I’m thrilled for them and hope they treat themselves to something special with their windfall.”

In April eight Corby neighbours each won £1,000.

It came after three Brigstock neighbours also won the prize in December last year.

But their fortune was topped by two Irchester neighbours who each won the £30,000 jackpot in March 2018.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £427m to date for thousands of good causes in Great Britain and beyond.