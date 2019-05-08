Dementia Action Week will see care company hold talks on disease across East Northants

A Northamptonshire at-home care company is hosting a dementia information stand and holding talks across East Northants later this month.

Home Instead Senior Care is supporting this year’s Dementia Action Week which takes place from May 20 to 26.

As part of Dementia Action Week, the firm is taking action to help make East Northants more dementia friendly.

The stand will be at Waitrose in Rushden (NN10 6AR) on Tuesday, May 21 from 10am to 3pm.

Home Instead will also be going on tour around towns and villages to talk about dementia.

The locations are as follows:

Monday, May 20, 10am to 1pm - Tesco Superstore, Wellingborough

Tuesday, May 21, 10am to 2pm - Waitrose Superstore, Rushden

Friday, May 24, 2pm to 4pm - Bennetts Cafe 34 High St, Thrapston

According to Alzheimer's Research UK, more than 850,000 people in the UK are living with dementia and they predict this number to rise to more than one million by 2025.

This year alone, 225,000 people in the world will develop dementia – one every three seconds.

Lucy Darnell from Home Instead said: "At Home Instead Senior Care we want to help people live well with dementia.

"For us, every week is a dementia awareness week as we have many clients who we care for living with the condition.”

"Almost all of us know someone affected by dementia and so we all have a reason to take action and learn more about it.

"When it comes to fighting dementia, awareness is key and we are passionate about supporting people to live well with it."

With an ageing population, cases of dementia are increasing, which means that more and more people will be affected by the disease at some point in their lives.

Dementia Action Week, an Alzheimer’s Society initiative, is designed to unite individuals, workplaces and the wider community to take action and improve the lives of people living with dementia.

During the week, Home Instead Senior Care will be sharing advice around helping people with dementia to live well.