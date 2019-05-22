Daughter follows in mum's footsteps as she becomes Wellingborough Mayor

Wellingborough councillor Jo Beirne has become the first citizen of Wellingborough, 18 years after her mum Pam held the same honour.

Cllr Beirne, who has served on the borough council for the last decade, was awarded the mayoralty at the annual council meeting last night (May 22).

She takes over the role from outgoing mayor Malcolm Ward.

The new mayor, who represents Wollaston, said: “It is an honour to be elected as the new mayor of Wellingborough. Cllr Malcom Ward has carried out an excellent service and I look forward to following in his footsteps and supporting local projects and meeting local residents and organisations.

“I am keen to champion local causes and I am excited to get out and about on the borough and visit a number of these fantastic causes first hand.”

Her chosen charity for the year will be the Daylight centre, which helps the town’s homeless community and the Busy Bees Pre school in Wollaston.