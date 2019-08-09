Darts for Heroes all-day charity tournament with 'famous after party' hits Northampton sports bar this month

A Northampton darts tournament where some of the world's best players come together to support the troops is holding its tenth anniversary this month.

Darts For Heroes 2019 was set up in 2009 as a "one-off". But now the annual contest at Barratts Sports Bar is set to hold its biggest ever play-off on August 25.

Each year, everyone who buys a Darts for Heroes T-shirt gathers for a photo on the main stage.

Organisers Mark and Jaime Wastell say the charity competition in aid of Help for Heroes will bring in some of the world's top 10 players - but at its heart is a chance to support the armed forces with an all-day tournament at a Northampton pub.

Mark said: "It's a great day to celebrate darts but also our armed forces and to raise money for a good cause.

"You could pay a lot to see these some of these players but at Darts For Heroes you can see them play in a local pub and even chat to them in person."

In the last 10 years, Darts for Heroes' annual games have raised over £60,000 for the charity that supports injured Britsh armed forces veterans.

Mark, Jaime and the Darts for Heroes team take over Barratts Sports Bar every year for the tournament.

Darts For Heroes 2019 will feature an all-day knockout darts tournament at Barratts Sports Bar, in Kingsthorpe, with a grand prize of £1,000.

The day's events attract top players from across the country every year, and this year's contender include David Chisnall, Ricky Evans and patron James Richardson.

Early knockouts and losers also get a chance at a nine-dart challenge to earn a runner up prize.

The afternoon also features a charity auction. Prizes this year include a signed picture of Frank Lampard in the closing moments of the UEFA Champions League 2011, a signed picture of Steven Gerrard at the European Cup, and several signed pieces of darts kits, including darts boards, shirts and towels.

The charity event has gone from strength to strength over its ten years in Northampton.

Doors open at 8am, with the tournament running from 11.30am until a winner is found. Price at the door is £12 for entry or £10 if paid in advance. All profits from the day go to Help For Heroes.

After the tournament ends, Mark says the after-party famously stretches out into the early morning.

"We really do take over the pub for the day," said Mark.

"We've gone from getting about 60 people in our first year to seeing over 140 at a time. We've got to a point where we're printing Darts For Heroes t-shirts and mugs. I think we've really become a big event in the town, but we couldn't do it without our fabulous helpers.

Dozens of local players - as well as some of the world's best - will compete for charity.

"It's so awe-inspiring that so many people come out to support it."

Alongside Sunday's competition, a juniors tournament will also be held at Barratts on August 24 for young players to shine. Games start at 9.30am.

Darts For Heroes is supported by property developers The Wigley Group and Spellfame Karting Ltd.

For more information on Darts for Heroes or to book tickets in advance, visit the event's Facebook page.