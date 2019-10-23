Daredevil Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough workmates leap at chance of charity skydive

Colleagues at a recruitment firm have taken the plunge skydiving to raise funds for a Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

Staff from Echo Personnel’s Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough offices took up the challenge from fellow workers - raising £900.

Echo Personnel skydivers Back row l-r Viktorija Kanapeckiene, Paulina Burzynska, Ricky Hinde, Aneta Szczakiel-Przybyska 'font row l-r Shannon Law, Iulia Diaconescu. skydive for Cransley Hospice NNL-191023-090855005

The tandem parachute jump was the firm’s third charitable effort this year, following donating their time to an EU International Children’s Day in Corby and taking part in It’s A Knockout for Lakelands Hospice.

Sales manager Ricky Hinde said: “We wanted to make sure we supported local charities because we are local ourselves.

“We decided collectively in the office to do the skydive. I’m a bit of a daredevil and jumping out of a plane at 12,000ft was amazing.

“I would recommend a skydive it to everyone. As soon as I got down I wanted to go straight back up and do it again.

Corby,Kettering and Wellingborough Echo Personnel skydive for Cransley Hospice, Kettering

“Half of the group loved it and said they would do another one - the rest didn’t.”

Echo Personnel employ 27 members of staff across their Northamptonshire offices.

Richard Ellingworth, managing director, added: “Echo believe it is important to help local organisations especially the local hospices, we give loads of support to Lakelands Corby and I am really pleased we are now also supporting Cransley.”