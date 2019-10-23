Daredevil Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough workmates leap at chance of charity skydive

Colleagues at a recruitment firm have taken the plunge skydiving to raise funds for a Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.
Staff from Echo Personnel’s Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough offices took up the challenge from fellow workers - raising £900.
The tandem parachute jump was the firm’s third charitable effort this year, following donating their time to an EU International Children’s Day in Corby and taking part in It’s A Knockout for Lakelands Hospice.
Sales manager Ricky Hinde said: “We wanted to make sure we supported local charities because we are local ourselves.
“We decided collectively in the office to do the skydive. I’m a bit of a daredevil and jumping out of a plane at 12,000ft was amazing.
“I would recommend a skydive it to everyone. As soon as I got down I wanted to go straight back up and do it again.
“Half of the group loved it and said they would do another one - the rest didn’t.”
Echo Personnel employ 27 members of staff across their Northamptonshire offices.
Richard Ellingworth, managing director, added: “Echo believe it is important to help local organisations especially the local hospices, we give loads of support to Lakelands Corby and I am really pleased we are now also supporting Cransley.”