‘Dare to Bare’ calendar raises £10,000 for Kettering and Wellingborough charities

A group of women who bared all for a charity calendar have raised £10,000.

Almost a year to the day since their photoshoot, the women from ‘Dare To Bare’ were back at Kettering Park Hotel on Sunday (April 28) to present cheques for £5,000 each to Wellingborough charity Crazy Hats and Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

One photo from the charity calendar.

Debbie, Jayne, Lucy, Amanda, Nila and Loraine raised the fabulous total of £10,000 by producing and selling a Calendar Girls inspired 2019 calendar and a bespoke necklace designed by Loraine’s daughter Clare Edwin of Handmade by LollaMac to complement the calendar.

Their calendar was aptly titled ‘Dare To Bare’ as each of the women involved had gone through a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment within the last couple of years.

The group had struck up a friendship after meeting at the weekly support groups run by Crazy Hats and they decided that they would like to do something to give back to the charity.

Jayne Roberts came up with the brainwave of a ‘bare all’ calendar, and the name “Dare To Bare...to be breast aware” emerged after a brainstorming session around a table with a bottle or two of wine.

The women successfully raised the funds to produce the calendar through the generous sponsorship of local businesses.

Debbie said: “It was amazing how may useful contacts we all had between us and we are so grateful for all the input from photographers to make-up artists, printers and local businesses, not forgetting the nurses at Kettering General Hospital for checking our awareness pages.

“We could not have done this without their support and we are also extremely grateful to the Kettering Park Hotel for hosting our photoshoot, the launch last September and the presentation.”

Half of the proceeds from the sales have been donated to Cransley Hospice for the valuable palliative work they do with cancer patients.

One woman from the group of close friends died in November 2017 and was cared for at Cransley for a period of time.

Lucy said: “Katie was there with us in spirit today and we made sure that we had her framed photograph alongside us.”

The hope is that message from the calendar is far reaching and helps to spread the word about being breast aware and the importance of routine tests for everyone.

After the success of the calendar the group say they are unsure what their next challenge may be but have said to watch this space.