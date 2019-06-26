Dancers step up for Strictly Corby

Ten Corby celebrities will be put through their paces as they prepare to learn to dance for the town’s annual Strictly event.

The event, based on the hit TV show, is Lakelands Hospice’s flagship fundraiser each year and has raised more than £300,000 since it began in 2011, becoming one of the town’s favourite evenings.

Action from last year's event.

After months of interviews this year’s line-up has been revealed.

Representing the girls are Shonagh Fullerton, Nicola McHugh, Sharon Wright, Jema Walker and Julie Jones.

Representing the boys are Mark Pengelly, Chris Maddison, Gary McFarlane, Gaz Stevenson and Allan Grant.

Over the next 12 weeks they will all be learning the moves to dance a waltz, cha cha and a show dance for the sell-out crowd at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel on Friday, September 27.

Lakelands Hospice head of fundraising Paul Marlow said: “Strictly Corby is an amazing event to be a part of.

“Good luck to the class of 2019 and their professional partners.

“A massive thank you as well to MaSH Dance, Corby Radio, JJ’s disco and The Best Western who have supported the event from day one and whose help and support had been invaluable.”

Northamptonshire dance studio MaSH Dance will be supporting the event, sponsored by Echo Personnel.

The event will again be screened live from the Corby Radio website homepage who will also be live on air with commentary and dancer interviews as they happen.

Tickets will go on sale from the hospice on Monday, September 2. Further ticket details will be announced nearer the time.