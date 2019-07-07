Cyclists to ride from Gretton to Berlin for charities

Two cyclists will ride from Gretton to the German capital to raise funds for two charities.

Andrew Hartley and James Firmin are cycling from the village near Corby to Berlin, a distance of 600 miles on the bike.

Starting on Sunday, July 21, they are hoping to travel an average of 75 miles a day to reach Berlin on July 28.

The pair will set off - Le Grand Départ - from Gretton Village Green at 9am and people are encouraged to come along and wish them bon voyage.

They will ride to Harwich before getting the ferry to Hook of Holland. Their longest day is day four when they are planning to travel 113 miles from Kootwijk to Wallenhorst.

They will be raising funds for two local volunteer run charities, The Travers Foundation and Integrated Cancer Therapies.

The pair will be met The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin by The Travers Foundation chairman Terry Forsey and his wife Susan.

Andrew said: "Having worked closely with The Travers Foundation for a number of years we've seen first-hand the difference they are making in the lives of these young people they support. We have been training for several months, and we know this journey will be gruelling.

"Thank you for all your goodwill and donations. Anyone is welcome to cycle with us on any of our stages. We're hopeful we can raise lots of money for our chosen charities, safe in the knowledge that every penny will be spent on the people who need help."

​Terry Forsey, chairman of The Travers Foundation, said: "We are very grateful to Andrew and James for undertaking this huge journey to raise funds for two local volunteer run charities. We are looking forward to meeting them in Berlin, complete with supplies and I'm guessing a much-needed support cushion for their return journey!"

To donate or to find out more about the charities involved click here.