Cricket clubs and nature reserve among beneficiaries of £78,000 in grants from construction firm

A quartet of community groups in Northamptonshire are to receive more than £14,000 each as part of a community fund giveaway from a construction company.

Mick George Ltd is splashing out a total of £78,619 on four different community projects in Northamptonshire as part of a wider funding scheme for four regions.

The construction firm has been busy operating in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire so has decided to give back to the communities in which it works.

The second of four funding announcements for 2019 were made earlier this month, with nine separate initiatives benefiting to the tune of nearly £273,000.

Donations span a wide range of sports and community projects, with four from Northants being chosen.

Rushden and Higham Town Cricket Club is to receive £15,089 towards improvements for its playing and practice facilities, while Rushton Cricket Club will get a £28,800 boost for its pavilion and machinery upgrades.

Ringstead Village Social Club is to land £14,220 towards a function room renovation and the Old Sulehay Nature Reserve wildlife trust is receiving £20,510 to establish new grazing departments.

Three projects in Cambridgeshire are netting £87,778, one in Leicestershire is getting £10,000 and one in Lincolnshire is to receive £96,595.

The company has allocated more than £383,000 across the regions so far in 2019 and since the fund was launched around £3 million has been awarded to more than 120 projects.

Jon Stump, the joint chief executive officer at Mick George, said: "This announcement is one that the business always welcomes and particularly this time around given the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance.

"The financial support that we’re able to provide reflects the businesses performance in the last six months. We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the support of local communities that we operate in.

"This is our way of giving something back, to show our appreciation."

The company is one of the leading suppliers to the construction industry in the East Midlands and East Anglia. Operating with a single tipper truck in 1978, the company’s commercial fleet size has now grown to more than 400 HGV vehicles. It specialise in bulk excavation, earth-moving services, demolition, asbestos removal, skip hire, waste management services, aggregate and concrete supply, and facility management.

The community fund is managed externally by GrantScape, a charity which specialises in grant management. Around £1.2 million is made available each year, with the minimum amount that can be applied for being £5,000 and the maximum £50,000.

To apply for the next round of funding, visit the website https://www.mickgeorge.co.uk/explore/community/mick-george-community-fund