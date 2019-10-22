Creep over to Stanwick Lakes for a spooky half term filled with horrible history and fantastic creatures

Boys and ghouls have been invited to Stanwick Lakes to have a horribly good Halloween half term break at the busy beauty spot.

Activities take place over nine days, starting on Saturday, October 26, with Halloween-themed crafts, spooky face painting and the chance to come face to face with creepy creatures, including snakes, spiders and lizards in the Discovery Zone.

Available all week, meddling kids can pick up a spooky trail from the visitor centre and enjoy some fresh air while following mysterious clues around Solstice Lake, with a small prize at the end for people who solve them all.

Owls to Behold will bring their popular birds of prey roadshow to the visitor centre on Tuesday, October 29, and on Halloween, Thursday, October 31.

Time travellers will be able to get their hands on ancient treasure on a trip with the Settlers of the Nene Valley on Tuesday, October 29, to learn about jewellery of the past.

On the Time Travelling Treasure Tour guests can book places on the jewellery making experience learning about Roman rings, Saxon beads, and Medieval chain mail.

For more information and to book a place go to www.nenesettlers.org.

There will be a small charge for some of the activities and normal car parking charges apply.

To find out more call 01933 625522 or visit the Stanwick Lakes website www.stanwicklakes.org.uk.