Craft beer bar plan for Rushden Lakes

Craft beer library picture.
Craft beer library picture.

More pints could soon be pulled at Rushden Lakes under plans to open a craft beer bar there.

The vacant unit L8 at the retail destination, near the cinema, currently has planning permission to be a restaurant but a bid has gone in to change its use to a drinking establishment.

Rushden Lakes.

Rushden Lakes.

It is intended that, if permission is granted, that the unit will be occupied by a craft beer operator.

The potential occupier has not been named in plans.

The bar will offer a "range of bespoke and individual beers, ales and other beverages" with a small seating area at the front of the 279 sq m unit.

It will also sell snacks and a limited range of hot meals.

The location of the proposed craft beer bar within the leisure terrace is outlined in red.

The location of the proposed craft beer bar within the leisure terrace is outlined in red.

A planning statement said: "The proposed craft beer operator will provide a high quality drink and food offer catered towards visitors and staff at Rushden Lakes, complementing the contemporary and mixed-use character of the leisure building."

If approved the bar would sit alongside big-name restaurants including TGI Fridays and Nando's as well as the family-run Blue Mountain Yard.

It would open seven days a week from 10am to midnight.

Plans added: "The unit will be the first of its kind at Rushden Lakes and help establish a wet led offer at the site."

Rushden Lakes opened in July 2017 with its flagship Cineworld cinema opening in June this year.

Plans for a large extension to the west of the retail park, to be called Rushden Living, are currently under consideration.