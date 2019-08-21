Craft beer bar plan for Rushden Lakes

More pints could soon be pulled at Rushden Lakes under plans to open a craft beer bar there.

The vacant unit L8 at the retail destination, near the cinema, currently has planning permission to be a restaurant but a bid has gone in to change its use to a drinking establishment.

Rushden Lakes.

It is intended that, if permission is granted, that the unit will be occupied by a craft beer operator.

The potential occupier has not been named in plans.

The bar will offer a "range of bespoke and individual beers, ales and other beverages" with a small seating area at the front of the 279 sq m unit.

It will also sell snacks and a limited range of hot meals.

The location of the proposed craft beer bar within the leisure terrace is outlined in red.

A planning statement said: "The proposed craft beer operator will provide a high quality drink and food offer catered towards visitors and staff at Rushden Lakes, complementing the contemporary and mixed-use character of the leisure building."

If approved the bar would sit alongside big-name restaurants including TGI Fridays and Nando's as well as the family-run Blue Mountain Yard.

It would open seven days a week from 10am to midnight.

Plans added: "The unit will be the first of its kind at Rushden Lakes and help establish a wet led offer at the site."

Rushden Lakes opened in July 2017 with its flagship Cineworld cinema opening in June this year.

Plans for a large extension to the west of the retail park, to be called Rushden Living, are currently under consideration.