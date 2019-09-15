Cottingham schoolgirl raises £1,000 after her mum is diagnosed with cancer

A nine-year old girl raised £1,025 for Cancer Research UK by organising a fun run at her school.

Amelia Toman, assisted by her brother George, seven, organised the mile long fun run at Cottingham CofE Primary School for their mum Kairen Toman, who is being treated for cancer.

All the school’s 130 children ran a mile to raise a total of £2,000, with half the money going to Cancer Research UK and the other half going towards playground improvements at the school.

Cottingham School Head Teacher Ashley Scott said: “This was a huge event that started with an idea from Amelia. It has brought the whole school community together in support of Kairen, George, Amelia and their family, who have been fantastic in sharing their story to raise awareness for Cancer Research UK.”

As well as organising the run, Ameilia also gave a talk to each class.

“For a small school such as ours to raise over £2,000 is remarkable,” continued Ashley.

“As well as raising money for Cancer Research UK, the money raised towards playground improvements will enable us to provide an area to encourage strength, fitness and exercise at the school.”

Each child raising £2 or more received Cancer Research UK pin badge and all the children received a Cancer Research UK wristband. The highest fundraisers in each class also won a prize donated by local businesses after Amelia approached them.

Prizes including Lego from Asda, a toy hamper from Morrisons, cinema tickets from the Savoy, a family tennis voucher from Corby Tennis, and McDonald’s vouchers.

The school also held a raffle with prizes including a Landrover Experience from Rockingham Landrover and theatre tickets from The Core at Corby Cube.