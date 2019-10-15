Cottingham School pupils in good books after reading challenge triumph

Cottingham C of E Primary School has topped the Corby Library summer reading challenge for the second year running.

More than half the children from the school took part in the Space Chase reading challenge, run by Corby Library, to read at least six books each over the summer break.

Cottingham pupils Rory and Thomas ,both 5, in the school library.

The 60 participating children read at least 360 books between them, more than any other primary school in the Corby area.

Cottingham School head teacher Ashley Scott said: “This is an amazing achievement, especially as we are only a small school of 130 pupils.

“We do all we can to promote a love of reading, both at school and at home, and we have a great relationship with Corby Library.

“This achievement really shows how well the school is supported by the parents, and the important part that reading plays in the children’s learning.”

Max Robinson from Corby Library presented certificates and medals to the children.

He was particularly impressed that the school had doubled the number of children taking part in the challenge compared to 2018, landing them first place for the second year in a row.

Pupils have been encouraged with their love of books reading with their own new school library opened last year.

Members of the school’s fundraising parent, teacher and friends association have been hosting a book fair to boost the library’s budget, so far raising £200.

The school is holding an open day at 9.30am and 1.30pm on Monday, October 21, for parents looking for places for the 2020 school year.

Contact the school on 01536 771391, or email admin@cottinghamprimary.co.uk.