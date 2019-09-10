Corby woodland money-maker growing on trees

Logs harvested from Corby’s ancient woods will be available to bulk buy for the first time since the Corby Woodland Project was set up.

Traditional management of the trees by coppicing and pollarding has been restored and the resulting timber has been stored to build up reserves.

Corby's ancient woodlands

As part of the medieval Rockingham Forest, King’s Wood and Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods in the centre of Corby were managed for centuries to provide timber.

Now using traditional woodland management the first crop of seasoned wood will be on sale at Foxy’s Woodland Shop in East Carlton Park.

The shop also sells plants and flowers, rural craft products, environmental education products and wildlife books.

Rebecca Jenkins, Corby woodland manager, said: “We have been coppicing the woods in Corby and we have been drying the wood and it is now well seasoned.

Library picture: Volunteers coppicing in Corby

“We can offer large trailer loads of sustainably produced local wood to the public.

“A trailer load is three large builder bags which will cost £180 or £60 per bag with free delivery within a five-mile radius.”

The East Carlton Park shop stocks some commercially produced plants and it is hoped that an area of land loaned to the project can be used to grow vegetables and other produce for sale.

Rebecca said: “We would like to be more sustainable by producing our own flowers and plants.”

All profits generated will be spent on protecting and conserving local woodlands and green spaces in and around Corby.

To order your Corby-grown timber pop into Foxy’s Woodland Shop at East Carlton Country Park, or call Rebecca on 01536 464019.