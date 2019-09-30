Corby woman to ‘Brave the Shave’ in memory of sister

A Corby mum who lost a sister to cancer has taken on the Macmillan Cancer Support Brave the Shave challenge.

Siobhan Webb will have her mid-back-length hair chopped and then clippered to raise money for the cancer charity.

Lorraine Owens died on October 3, 2018

The 45-year-old’s sister Lorraine Curran Owens died on October 3, 2018, at the age of 49.

A year on to the day, Siobhan will have all her hair cut off and have a ‘number one’ in her honour.

Siobhan said: “Lorraine had breast cancer five years ago and in 2013 she had a mastectomy followed by chemo and radiotherapy.

“She’d been given the all-clear but then in April 2018 she felt sick, she didn’t know the cancer had come back until she was told one Friday.

Siobhan Webb will Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her late sister Lorraine

“She died on the following Tuesday.”

The mum-of-three has chosen Swan Gardens sheltered housing complex, where she works as a lunchtime supervisor, to hold the event.

Watching her brave the shave and cheering her on will be Siobhan’s family including her other sister Tracie Walton, Siobhan’s three children Shay, 28, Christi, 25, and 21-year-old Connor and husband Phillip.

She said: “My husband was a bit shocked when I told him it was all coming off.

“Now he’s ready for it and he’s happy for me.

“My parents Cyril and Maureen are really excited, my other sister Tracie has supported me too.

“I’m really excited, I’ve already raised £700 which is more than double my target.

“We’re going to have a raffle which has prizes including ones donated by McDonald’s and KFC.

“Anyone can come along and support me and make a donation in Lorraine’s memory.”

To donate go to https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/siobhan-webb

Siobhan will Brave the Shave on Thursday, October 3, at 2pm at Swan Gardens in School Place, Corby.