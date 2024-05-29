Corby warehouse worker shortlisted as finalist for Young Employee of the Year
Europa Worldwide Group announced on its Facebook earlier this month that Toby Hankins, their employee from Europa Warehouse in Corby, has been shortlisted as a finalist for this year's Young Employee of the Year at UK Warehousing Association's Awards for Excellence 2024.
This is the first time their team has been recognised in this way.
Toby started at Europa Warehouse in July 2020, aged 18, as a warehouse colleague employed through an agency.
Since then, he has progressed on to the role of warehouse team manager, taking ownership over a number of contracts and setting the standard for his team.
Toby said: “Gradually, I just fell in love with the job at Europa Warehouse, everything that it consists of and everything that I do. Being with the team, the responsibilities I started to have, the knowledge that I started to gain and then I got offered the team leader role permanently.
“I never thought about what I was going to do when I finished school. Mum was always telling me ‘You’re going to be the one catching the bus and you’re going to see your friends driving past in their nice cars.’
"She was always getting on at me to sort myself out and I needed it, but this place gave me everything really.
"That’s why I’m so grateful. I think that’s why I give it my all. I think that’s why Andy puts so much faith in me.”
Toby’s nomination was put forward by his manager Andy Kay.
He said: “As a young lad, Toby’s really grown over the last couple of years. He’s really developed into this mature person, and I trust him implicitly.
"He has also built a great relationship with the customer, and they have confidence in the work he is doing for them.
“Toby has been an absolute joy to manage and support in his operational role and development for future roles throughout 2023 and into 2024.
“He is highly regarded within Europa and if he continues in the same vein he is destined for a fantastic future in the logistics industry. It is my privilege to have the opportunity to work with him and play a part in that future.”
The awards will be held on July 10 at the Royal Lancaster, London.
