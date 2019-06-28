Corby volunteering opportunity is food for thought

People wanting a taste of volunteering are being sought to help at Grow Festival 2019 as it returns to Corby this summer.

Commissioned by Made in Corby and co-produced by The Core at Corby Cube, Grow 2019 takes place on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

Corby Grow Festival 2018

This year’s food theme for Grow 2019 has been inspired by all things culinary.

Corby town centre will be filled with street performers, pop-up family shows and art throughout the weekend and the highlight of the festival will be an enormous community feast.

Saturday will see the town centre host music, dance, interactive installations, walkabout acts and performances for all the family.

The day after switches focus on a theatrical community feast, to share and celebrate the food and cultures of Corby.

Opportunities for volunteers include meeting and assisting performers, helping the production team with setting up performances, and stewarding.

Volunteers are also needed to man information points, provide directions, hand out festival programmes, collect donations and provide general assistance to members of the public.

People can be aged from 16 upwards to volunteer and must be able to commit to at least one full day over the weekend of the festival.

There will be a briefing event for volunteers on Tuesday, July 9 at 2pm and 7pm, and Wednesday, July 17, at 7pm at The Core.

To find out more and to put themselves forward, people should contact Lucinda Hill at The Core at Corby Cube on 01536 470472 or by emailing lucinda.hill@thecorecorby.com

Made in Corby is part of a national Creative People & Places (CPP) network, funded by Arts Council England to increase engagement in the arts in areas where people have fewer opportunities to get involved.

For further details about the festival go to www.growcorby.co.uk