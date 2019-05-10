Corby urgent care doctors offer Ramadan fasting advice to Muslims

Advice on how to stay safe while fasting is being offered by Corby Urgent Care Centre clinicians.

Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, began on Sunday and runs until Tuesday, June 4.

Corby Urgent Care Centre, part of OnePrimaryCare, has launched awareness initiatives to warn and encourage people to fast safely.

During the month of Ramadan, many Muslims abstain from food and drink during daylight hours and although people are recommended not to fast if it could negatively affect their health, many diabetics will continue to fast and forgo consuming oral medications which are necessary for maintaining good health.

Clinicians at Corby Urgent Care Centre are informing patients to make the necessary amendments to their medication to best manage their condition, if it is safe to do so, during Ramadan.

Dr Rahul Lakhera, GP at OnePrimaryCare commented: “Opt for nutritionally dense food where possible with complex and slow releasing carbohydrates, giving you more control of your blood sugar and meaning you’re less likely to suffer from a crash. Don’t forget about healthy fats and protein, too. They’ll keep you fuller for longer during your fasting period.”

Top Tips for Healthy Eating During Ramadan

It is suggested that those fasting for Ramadan should plan and schedule meals ahead of time to ensure they get the nutrients, hydration and rest that they need.

Ensure you continue to eat a balanced diet at the pre-dawn and dusk meals - focus on taking in foods that are rich in complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein, fruits, vegetables and drinking plenty of water.

Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal should be light, wholesome but filling enough to provide energy for many hours and include slowly digested foods such as grains and seeds.

Foods to avoid are the heavily processed, fatty and fried foods, for example, pakoras, samosas, sweets such as gulab jamun, rasgulla and balushahi and high fat foods such as parathas and pastries.

Avoid caffeine-based drinks such as coffee, tea and coca-cola as caffeine is a diuretic which simulates faster water loss and can make you more dehydrated.

Use cooking methods such as grilling, baking or steaming and avoid frying and excessive use of oil.

Corby Urgent Care Centre is open 365 days a year, 08.00am – to 8pm.