Corby Urgent Care Centre to launch new wellness hub

A new hub providing lifestyle support will open at Corby's Urgent Care Centre on Wednesday (September 25).

The health complex, run by OnePrimaryCare, has invited the public to visit between 10am and 3pm to learn more about the available services at the launch of its 'wellness hub'.

The hub will provide a support facility for patients looking for advice on mental health, weight management, homelessness, keeping active, suicide prevention, unemployment, food banks and more.

Simone Ritson, service co-ordinator at Corby Urgent Care Centre, said: “We’re excited to be hosting such an event at the centre and giving the community an opportunity to meet with such important service providers from across the region.

“Our wellness hub, which is bespoke to OnePrimaryCare, will also be officially launched to patients.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the community benefit and view it as a vital health facility within the local area."

Providers will also be on hand to offer advice and training to the community including East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) who will be delivering CPR demos and leisure centre staff who will also be offering information about cardiac rehab and its GP referral programme.

A team from Corby CCG will be there to discuss its 'Right Care, First Time' campaign and a team from medicines management will be available to talk about how to get the most out of your pharmacy.

Simone added: “We also see this as a great chance for those who may not have been down to the centre since OnePrimaryCare took over the running of the service in April this year, to find out more about us and provide an opportunity to meet the clinicians, staff and local activity groups who can help the people of Corby in an informal setting, away from the consultation room.”