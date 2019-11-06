Corby town centre ice rink now open after minor slip-up - so get your skates on

Disco sessions will be held with lasers and a light show

Children and parents have put on their skates to get dancing on ice at the rink's first super-cool disco session to celebrate the grand opening after a six-day delay.

The covered 25m-long real ice rink, located alongside the new town centre Gateway car park, has employed more than ten staff and will operate until January 5, 2020.

Dan Pickard, Corby town centre manager, said: "It's been really well received. It's a great new facility for Corby and gives people yet another reason to visit Corby town centre.

Nice and icy

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are delivering on our word to bring more entertainment into the town."

Up to 100 people can take to the ice during each 45-minute session and a roof over the rink will guarantee family fun whatever the weather.

More than 300 pairs of ice skates and shoe grips are available.

Beluga Whales, glowing Polar Bears and double-bladed skates can also be hired by younger skaters who might need a helping hand.

Get your skates on

Corby school children also have something to celebrate as Ice Leisure Group, which runs the rink, is supplying more than 200 free tickets to schools recently entered into an ‘Ice Skating for your class’ competition.

Each class will be given exclusive use of the rink for an hour as part of a Christmas treat.

Mr Pickard added: "There's a lot of effort been put into organising this. We had a slight delay with the opening but we're up and running now.

"The rink will be open up until January 5 and we will be open every day in December apart from Christmas Day.

"At the end of November we are hosting a Victorian market for three days on the grassed area next to the rink. We will also have fire eaters and stilt walkers. It will be a real attraction."

Corby Victorian Christmas Market takes place from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1.

Opening times for Corby Ice Rink in November are: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday 4pm to 8pm; Friday 4pm to 9pm; Saturday 10am - 9pm; Sunday 10am to 8pm.

For timetable changes and for additional sessions, including parent and toddler and special quiet sessions for people with additional Corby Ice-Rink Facebook page.

Prices start at £7.50 for children and £9.50 for adults including skate hire. Skating aids are available from £5.