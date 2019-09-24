Corby Strictly slimming star gaining pounds for Lakelands

A Corby Slimming World consultant has been dancing her way to fitness in preparation for a charity dance contest.

Sharon Wright became a slimming club leader after losing more that four stone.

Sharon Wright before and after her weight loss

Now 47-year-old Sharon has taken up the challenge of dancing in this year’s Strictly Corby for Lakelands Hospice.

The mother of two said: “Losing over four stone has given me the confidence to go totally out of my comfort zone to learn something completely new.

“I’d only ever got up and danced at weddings and parties and before I lost the weight I would never have done that.

“Slimming World has changed my life and has wanted me to give something back to the generous and caring people of Corby.

Jo Lisk, Sonia Mathieson, Sharon Wright bag packing in Corby Morrisons

“After three years in Corby I’ve done quite a few events for Lakelands and you get touched by their stories. It seemed natural to help.

“Corby people are amazing people and what better way to give back than with Lakelands Hospice and helping them raise the much-needed funds.”

Sharon, who runs the Wednesday St Ninian’s Church Hall group, has held tea dances, raffles, party nights and Zumba as part of her fundraising.

Helping her reach her fundraising target, Sharon’s team of 12 made up of members of Slimming World members and consultants, bag-packed at Morrisons in Corby, raising £682.95.

Partnered by Jason Hill, Sharon has been coached by the team at MASH dance to learn a waltz and cha cha and to perform a show dance.

She said: “I feel 100 per cent fitter. My body feels more toned and I can feel that I’ve not got as many lumps and bumps after dancing for six to eight hours a week.

“This has given me so much confidence - dancing is so sociable and interactive.

“This last 10 weeks has been amazing and I have met some fantastic people.

“I am nervous and excited all at the same time. I’m going to go completely ‘strictly-fied’ - full eyelashes and a mahogany spray tan.

“Whenever I feel nervous, I just think about the people that Lakelands have helped and are helping, who I have had the privilege of meeting at my fundraising events and in the hospice, to keep pushing myself to do the very best I can.”

Supporting Sharon will be her husband Dean, 43, and their children Gregory,seven, and three-year-old Edward, who all live in Great Easton.

The brothers have been busy painting banners to support their mum on the night and have donated their pocket money to her fundraising.

Sharon added: “My boys have enjoyed it, they talk about it all the time.

“Every time I leave the house for training he says ‘keep dancing, mummy’.”

Strictly Corby takes place at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel on Friday, September 27.

The show is sold out but will be covered live on Corby Radio at https://corbyradio.com/.