Corby Strictly contestant Shonagh going to extreme lengths to help charity fundraise

A competitor in a charity dance event has undergone a chop-chop-chop before her cha-cha-cha.

Personal trainer Shonagh Fullarton held an online vote to decide if she should have her waist-length hair snipped off to raise money for Lakelands Hospice.

Shonagh is swapping her trainers for dance shoes

Each person donated a sum of cash to have their say with the decision to chop or not to chop left to the public.

The 40-year-old went under the scissors at her hands of her good friend and hairdresser Stacey Fotheringham, raising £600 towards her Strictly Corby target.

Her long hair will go to the Little Princess Charity to make into wigs for people who have lost their hair during cancer treatments.

Shonagh, who was talked into entering the charity dance competition by Stacey, said: " Stacey took part and won as a celebrity and the following year as a professional dancer.

Shonagh's hair had been left to grow for five years

"She's a very forceful person and said to me that I should do Strictly - I told her it was a terrible idea, but here I am."

Supported by her partner Stewart Docherty and his two children, Johnny and Hope, Shonagh has been paired-up with 14-year-old dancer Charlie Walker.

Shonagh said: "Charlie is an excellent dancer and he's taught me a heck of a lot.

"I didn't manage more than 10 ballet lessons when I was younger.

"As well as the cha-cha and waltz we have been working on a cheesy 80s inspired dance routine for our show dance. It also contains a boxing element."

As well as working at The Cave gym in Whittle Road, Corby, the former national league basketball player and former secondary school science teacher works as a home tutor.

And although not originally from Corby, Shonagh fell in love with the town and its people.

She said: "I love Corby. Moving here is the best thing I ever did. It's so community spirited and I've made so many good friends."

"I've had people very close to me affected by cancer. Seeing the help and care that they and their family received from the hospice has been so powerful."

Shonagh's fundraising will continue until the dance off at the Best Western Rockigham Forest Hotel, Corby on Friday, September 27.

A Latin dance masterclass will be her next event with the £5 entry fee going towards her total.

Taking place at The Viking Club, Danesholme Road, on Sunday, September 22, from 2pm to 5pm, people of all dancing abilities are invited to learn the bachata and and the faster-paced salsa.

Under the expert instruction of Destino Dance and 8Dance.co.uk as well as dancing there will be a raffle, refreshments and a bar.

Shonagh added: "Lakelands is my go-to charity. I did the Three Peaks challenge and now I'm doing Strictly Corby.

"I'm excited and daunted. I'll be out of my comfort zone but I'm going to go out and do my best."

Strictly Corby has already sold out but the event will be live streamed by Corby Radio. Go to https://corbyradio.com to follow the action.

To donate to Shonagh and Charlie click here.